James Cameron Accuses OceanGate Of Cutting Corners In Titanic Exploration

The Titan submersible has met its tragic fate. The five people, onboard to visit the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, have been declared dead. In light of the incident, James Cameron, known for his acclaimed movie Titanic, has criticised the team of OceanGate, the company responsible for building the submersible Titan that imploded. In an interview with the BBC, Cameron stated that the parent company of the Titan sub, OceanGate, had “cut corners" during the construction process. According to the Oscar-winning director, OceanGate chose not to pursue certification for the submersible because they were aware that it wouldn’t pass the required standards. Expressing his skepticism towards the technology employed, Cameron remarked that he wouldn’t have personally boarded the sub.

When Cameron learned that the submersible had lost both its navigation and communication systems simultaneously, he immediately suspected a catastrophic event. Talking about his intuition, the director, “For the sub’s electronics to fail and its communication system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously - sub’s gone."

The US Navy, later, confirmed an acoustic anomaly consistent with an implosion shortly after the Titan lost contact with the surface. This information was relayed to the US Coast Guard team, aiding them in narrowing down the search area.

James Cameron, an experienced deep-sea explorer who has completed 33 submersible dives to the Titanic wreck, compared the materials used in the Titan’s construction. Unlike the Titan, which was built from carbon fibre and titanium, Cameron used a different technology in 2012 for the Deepsea Challenger submersible expedition in the Pacific. The Deepsea Challenger successfully took Cameron down to the deepest known oceanic trench, reaching a depth of 10,912 metres (35,800 feet), whereas the Titanic wreck lies at a depth of 3,810 metres (12,500 feet).

Cameron drew a parallel between the loss of the Titan and the tragic sinking of the Titanic in 1912, highlighting the “terrible irony" in both incidents. He emphasised that OceanGate had been warned by some members of the deep submergence community about the potential risks associated with their approach.