Jamshedpur Artist Gets An Invitation To Ratan Tata's Home; Know The Reason

Ratan Tata is one of the most famous industrialists in the world. He is known for his humble nature. The former chairman of Tata Group is also known for his charity, knowledge, wisdom, and humility. Ratan Tata has beautifully handled and successfully expanded the legacy of his company, passed down to him by his ancestors. His admirers usually show their love for him through several forms of artwork. Asim Poddar, an internationally renowned artist, who lives in Mango, Jamshedpur, is one such admirer of Ratan Tata. The artist painted a captivating artwork of Ratan Tata, commemorating his ancestor and founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata. The painting went viral on social media. It also came to Ratan Tata’s knowledge when Asim waited outside his residence in Mumbai’s Colaba.

Asim’s painting caught the eyes of Ratan Tata and he was invited by his team on June 26, 2023, to his residence in Mumbai. Ratan Tata felt emotional on seeing Asim’s painting and took his time to appreciate it, and commended the artwork. According to the reports, Ratan Tata adored the painting mentioning, “There is no dearth of talent among the youth of Jamshedpur." According to Asim, it was his lifelong desire to meet his idol Ratan Tata and touch his feet to seek his blessings. His cherished desire was finally fulfilled on this occasion.

Asim has painted well-known personalities before too. He painted Bollywood actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood. Asim, impressed by Sonu Sood’s humility towards those in need especially during lockdown, painted a beautiful portrait of him. He contacted Sonu on his Twitter and expressed his desire to present the portrait to him in person, responding to which he was invited to Sonu’s residence in Mumbai. Asim was very excited at meeting the actor and mentioned, “Despite his popularity as an actor and as a humanitarian, he was a down-to-earth person."