'Looks Like Horse Legs': Janhvi Kapoor Gets Trolled Mercilessly For Editing Her Pic

Janhvi Kapoor is being mercilessly trolled online after she photoshopped one of her pictures and put it up on Instagram. As of now, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming movie Bawaal. With promoting movies comes daily events, meaning new outfits and pictures. Like always, she took to her official handle to post a few pictures from a recent shoot. Janhvi looked stunning dressed in a floral body-hugging dress. She paired her dress with scarlet red coloured tie-up heels.

While most people were stunned by her looks, some people caught the editing that she has used and trolled her on social media. “Someone is going to lose their job," wrote a Twitter user as she posted Janhvi’s photo. Another person said, “Her leg looks like horse legs so thin like a stick. “Itni dieting ke baad bhi why do they need editing," mentioned another person.

Here, have a look: