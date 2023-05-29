Japanese Ambassador To India Is Now A Fan Of Golgappas: ‘So Good’

Hardly anyone can resist the tangy flavours of golgappa, one of India’s favourite street foods. Agreed? It is so good that even the Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, has become a fan of the flavoursome snack. Called by various names across the country, be it panipuri, golgappa, phuchka, or fuchka, it is a mixture of spices mashed potatoes, or chickpeas that is topped with tangy flavoured water inside a hollow deep-fried crisp flatbread. Hiroshi Suzuki explained that he “wanted to eat" this famous street food since he saw Japanese PM Fumio Kishida enjoying golgappa with Indian PM Narendra Modi in March.

In a short video shared via Twitter, Hiroshi Suzuki chronicled his tangy journey of devouring the savoury dish, thereby leaving Indian foodies rejoiced. “I really wanted to eat golgappa since I saw PM Modi Narendra Modi and PM Kishida eating them together," said Hiroshi. In a subsequent tweet, he also informed having enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali during his stay at Varanasi. It was after attending a Night Aarti that the Japanese Ambassador removed some time to explore Indian street food.

“I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti. I thank all of you for such warm hospitality," he added. In the video, Hiroshi can be seen trying different chaat dishes from the classic Golgappe, Ragda to Dahi Puri. “The flavour of potatoes fills your entire mouth. Very taste," says the Japanese Ambassador while tasting the street food. If the video is anything to go by, it seems Hiroshi had a gala time while exploring Indian street-style dishes. Take a look at it here:

The desi internet seems to be loving the reaction video of the Japanese ambassador. A user commented, “Sir, you must have experienced a burst of flavours, there are many more Indian foods to be explored."

Another agreed, “I am happy to see that you are exploring Indian culture, food, and a lot Indo-Japan relationship is unstoppable."

One chaat lover also advised Hiroshi to try Pani puri in a classic way, how it is prepared and served in Indian stalls in real-time, “If you get a chance, eat at a normal roadside stall you will have a blast of flavours in your mouth."

A user said, “This video made my day."

With over 15 thousand views, the clip has also left viewers to drop their personal recommendations for Hiroshi Suzuki. Some asked him to try Chole Bhature, many also suggested Vada Pav, Lithi Chokha, and Daal Baati.