Japanese Ambassador To India Starts Mumbai Tour With Local Train Ride And Street Shopping

After trying out golgappas and Banarasi thali in Varanasi, the Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, has reached the city of dreams - Mumbai. The local trains of the metropolitan are known to be the city’s lifeline, so, the Japanese ambassador did not want to miss the opportunity to try out a ride in it. Hence, he chose to announce his arrival in the city with a photograph of himself inside a local train. “I’m in Mumbai!" Hiroshi Suzuki captioned the picture where he is seen smiling and holding onto the pole near the vehicle’s door.

The next move of the ambassador was to explore the local markets of the city. During his halt at a store, maybe the Japanese Ambassador found a perfect bargain. In a subsequent photo, Hiroshi Suzuki looked intrigued by the display of white formal shirts that were sold for Rs 100 a piece at a fixed rate. “What a bargain! Should I buy?" he contemplated. Take a look at the photo here:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, they left Mumbaikars quite rejoiced. One Twitter user was perplexed about the ambassador finding a less crowded train. They said, “Empty train in Mumbai - rarest of rare scene."

Another joined to heap praises for the city, “Ah, Mumbai! The city of dreams, chaos, and endless adventures. Just remember to keep your sense of humor intact amidst the bustling streets and crowded trains. Enjoy the vada pav, embrace the monsoon showers, and let Mumbai work its magic on you."

One more added, “I hope you’re ready for an amazing adventure of dodging traffic and experiencing the chaotic beauty of Mumbai!"

On his Mumbai tour, Hiroshi Suzuki also met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other diplomats for discussions over “strengthening Japan-Maharashtra relationship."

His Mumbai trip comes just days after he spoke about his desire of eating golgappas ever since watching Japanese PM Fumio Kishida enjoying the street food with Indian PM Narendra Modi in March. During his tour in Varanasi, the ambassador tried several lip-smacking street foods. A video of his reaction while savouring the snack garnered massive traction on Twitter. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Now that he is in Mumbai, social media users have advised him to relish vada pav, pav bhaji, and misal pav.