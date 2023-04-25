Japanese Artist Creates Creepy Foam Face And You Need To See It

Step into the fascinating world of Japanese artist Yuri Sugiura, whose unconventional and quirky approach to creating caricature-like face masks has taken the art world by storm. Using foam as her medium of choice, Sugiura has become known for her expressive and highly detailed portraits, which often show exaggerated features and bold, bright colours. While some may find Sugiura’s work a bit odd or even creepy, there’s no denying the incredible talent and creativity behind each and every one of her pieces. Whether you’re a fan of anime and manga or just appreciate the artistry of a truly unique approach to portraiture, there’s something undeniably fascinating about Sugiura’s foam masks.

But it’s not just her art that’s gaining attention - Sugiura’s social media following has also been growing steadily in recent months, thanks in large part to her captivating videos showcasing the process behind her foam mask creations. With each new video, viewers are treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous attention to detail and intricate craftsmanship that goes into each and every one of Sugiura’s pieces. In one of her clips shared on Twitter, the artist shared in her tweet that she was creating, “Master Kiyoshi Nishikawa."

And if someone is looking to take home a piece of Sugiura’s work for themselves, they are in luck - the artist sells everything from keychains and t-shirts to elaborate nail extensions and even personalized portraits on her website, reported Indian Express. Social media users are loving every moment of the creation process. For many, it is leaving them in stitches and they are all for it. Others expressed their concern for her well-being. “Please be careful not to get soap in your eyes," wrote a user.

“Thank you as always. The best! It’s so similar, it’s funny," wrote another user.

Another comment read, “What? It is so funny."

In a world where conformity often reigns supreme, it’s refreshing to see an artist like Yuri Sugiura pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and redefining what it means to create truly original and captivating artwork. It goes without saying that the work of art is not only appreciated by social media users but the incredible talent and vision behind all these pieces make Yuri Sugiura a one-of-a-kind artist.

