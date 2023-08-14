Japanese Man Who Spent Rs 12 lakh To Transform Into Dog Clarifies True Motive

A Japanese man named Toco had earlier made headlines for his unique endeavour of becoming a dog through an intricately designed dog suit. He reportedly spent Rs 12 lakh on making the ultra-realistic body suit that allowed him to love the life of a dog. After the widespread misconception that he aspires to lead a canine life, Toco has now revealed that his motivations are far deeper than they seem.

Toco gained fame last month when his lifelike dog suit videos went viral online. Operating under the YouTube channel ‘I want to be an animal,’ Toco chronicled his experiences as he embraced the role of a dog. The unconventional journey saw Toco acquiring his own dog-themed sleeping box and embracing strolls while donning his leash. Despite these actions seemingly affirming his desire to embody a dog’s life, Toco sought to correct the public’s perception in a recent interview with the New York Post.

He explained, “My desire to be an animal is like a desire to transform…a desire to be something that I am not." Contrary to popular belief, Toco only sporadically wears the dog costume, primarily within the confines of his home. The unexpected attention he received caught him by surprise as he confessed, “I did not expect such a large response."

Addressing concerns about his family’s reaction, Toco revealed that his family was taken aback initially but ultimately accepted his unique pursuit positively. “I am very happy that they accepted it," he added.

Toco’s YouTube channel, which recently reached 50,000 members, has been instrumental in his rise to online fame. However, he declined to reveal his earnings from the channel, keeping this information private.