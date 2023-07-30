Japanese Man Who Turned Into Dog Goes For His First Ever Walk, Video is Now Viral

A Japanese man known by his Twitter name ‘Toco’ has been living as a dog. Last year, Toco spent around Rs 12 lakh on the dog costume. Ever since then, he has been posting about his life as a dog on his Twitter page as well as his YouTube account. Japanese company Zeppet makes costumes for TV commercials and films. They created a hyper-realistic dog outfit for the man and it took them 40 days.

Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows Toco going for his first ever walk as he mingles with a few canine friends. Toco’s friend circle does not know about his transformation. His videos always show him in his dog costume and his face is never revealed. Toco is apprehensive about his circle coming to know about his fantasy as he feels that they would think it is too weird.

The viral video shows Toco roaming around in the park as a dog as he meets a bunch of new people. “A Japanese man, known only as Toco, spent $16K on a realistic rough collie costume to fulfil his dream of becoming a dog. His identity remains anonymous, even to friends and coworkers," read the caption.

Have a look at the viral video:

Speaking with DailyMail earlier, Toco said, “I think it is a desire to transform. I have thought about it since I can remember."