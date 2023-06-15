Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Japan's Ambassador to India Welcomes Pokemon-Themed Flight to Delhi

Japan's Ambassador to India Welcomes Pokemon-Themed Flight to Delhi

Japan’s biggest air carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) will operate the special Pokemon-Themed Boeing 787 to Delhi.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:15 IST

Delhi, India

Pokemon-Themed Boeing 787.(Credits: Twitter)
Pokemon-Themed Boeing 787.(Credits: Twitter)

Hitoshi Suzuki, Japan’s ambassador to India, expressed his excitement with the launch of a Pokemon-themed flight to Delhi. The aircraft, adorned with the beloved character Pikachu, is operated by All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest airline. ANA unveiled this special Boeing 787 aircraft, known as the Pikachu Jet NH, with a remarkable livery featuring the iconic Sky-High Pokemon Rayquaza, designed by The Pokemon Company. Ambassador Suzuki shared his joy on his Twitter handle by posting an image of the Pikachu Jet NH accompanied by a tweet that read, “Welcome Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by ANA to Delhi! The Delhi sky is ready to shine."

The image showcased Pikachu in all its glory, captivating the hearts of Pokemon fans.

Advertisement

This Pokemon-themed aircraft began its operations on June 4, travelling from Tokyo Haneda International Airport to Bangkok. Alongside Pikachu, the special jet also features other flying characters such as Charizard, Latias, Latios, Vivillon, and more from the vast Pokemon universe.

Stepping inside the aircraft, passengers are greeted by a myriad of Pikachu-themed designs. ANA has gone the extra mile to make the journey memorable, offering in-flight amenities with Pikachu touches. As a special treat, all passengers aboard the Pikachu Jet NH receive a small souvenir, including Pikachu-adorned Japanese wooden tags - Kifuda, Pokemon stickers and exclusive Pokemon-themed boarding passes.

Ambassador Suzuki’s social media post celebrating the Pikachu Jet NH’s arrival has garnered significant attention, especially from Pokemon enthusiasts. The post has amassed over 77,000 views along with a range of reactions. Commenters expressed their delight and nostalgia, reminiscing about their love for Pokemon.

One user fondly stated, “I loved watching Pokemon growing up. Pikachu was my favourite!"

Advertisement

“Pokemon Doraemon Shinchan made a soft corner in my heart about Japan," a user wrote.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • ANA plans to connect the Pikachu Jet NH from Haneda Airport to various destinations, including Delhi, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, Vancouver, Manila, Sydney, and Honolulu.

    Pikachu, the adorable electric-type Pokemon, serves as the official mascot of the Pokemon series and stands as one of the most beloved cartoon characters worldwide.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 12:15 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 12:15 IST
    Read More