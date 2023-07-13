Javed Akhtar’s 'Cryptic' Tweet Sparks Hilarious Responses From Fans

Celebrated lyricist and storyteller, Javed Akhtar, has also captivated audiences with his multiple talents. However, this time he confused his followers on Twitter with a bizarre tweet. Nobody knows what it means and there is a chance that it has been uploaded by mistake, but netizens did not shy away from making the most of the opportunity presented before them. Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Mr Akhtar wrote, ‘P’ in hindi.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Gets Hate For Dating ‘Good-Looking’ Aditya Roy Kapoor But Twitter Has Had Enough

Advertisement

While nobody knows the meaning of the tweet, still people have a lot to say about it. Some people are sharing memes and others are just making amusing comments. “Waah! Perhaps a brief & incisive response to the most earnest online request these days i.e. “Uncle ji, paani pila dijiye. Mera gala sookh raha hai." wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Temporary solution to most problems." “Communicating in code language. Wonder who?" mentioned another person.

Here are a few responses: