Jethalal-Iyer, Pani Puri-Pizza: Viral Twitter Thread of Desis Comparing Bizarre Things is Comedy Gold

Desis' version of 'tough competition' between bizarre things on Twitter is sure to give unstoppable amusement and laughter!

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 12:42 IST

Delhi, India

Jethalal-Iyer, Pani Puri-Pizza: Viral Twitter Thread of Desis Comparing Bizarre Things is Comedy Gold (Photo Credits: Twitter/@panditji_19)
The internet is an endless realm of captivating oddities that continuously evolve into a boundless wellspring of entertainment. From viral memes that ride the waves of current trends to an eclectic array of videos covering every conceivable topic, the ceaseless barrage of amusement knows no bounds. Recently, a Twitter thread emerged with a seemingly innocuous phrase, “tough competition." However, the Desi community quickly embraced it, injecting their own unique twists and perspectives into the mix, even pitting the most peculiar things against each other.

Also Read: ‘Dimag Ki Batti Jala De’: Desis Twitter Reminisces About OG Ads That Once Ruled Hearts

Thus, the delightful trend not only provided a platform for testing meme knowledge but also turned into an enjoyable read, as people reacted to it with hilarity and wit. Take a look yourself!

Mona Lisa vs Majnu’s Bhai’s Painting in ‘Welcome’

Panipuri vs Pizza

Roger Federer vs Arbaaz Khan

Messi vs Ronaldo

Red Pen vs Black Pen

Netflix vs Telegram

Rahul Dravid vs Wasim Akram

Iyer vs Jethalal

Starbucks vs Tapri ki Chai

Parveen Babi vs Zeenat Aman

And so on…

    • It’s not the first instance where the Desi community has taken part in an uproarious meme fest, where things are taken out of context for the sake of laughter online. A prime example of this was when the phrase “Kaam Aisa Karo" gained immense popularity as Twitter users began adding their own humorous twists to this Hindi motivational quote. The transformation from an inspirational saying to a source of pure hilarity was a complete reversal of its original intention. Soon enough, everyone joined in on the meme train, leading to uncontrollable fits of laughter for all involved.

    Read More: ‘Kaam Aisa Karo’ Memes Hit Twitter As Desis Add Funny Context to Popular Hindi Phrase

    first published: June 12, 2023, 12:42 IST
