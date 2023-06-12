Jethalal-Iyer, Pani Puri-Pizza: Viral Twitter Thread of Desis Comparing Bizarre Things is Comedy Gold

The internet is an endless realm of captivating oddities that continuously evolve into a boundless wellspring of entertainment. From viral memes that ride the waves of current trends to an eclectic array of videos covering every conceivable topic, the ceaseless barrage of amusement knows no bounds. Recently, a Twitter thread emerged with a seemingly innocuous phrase, “tough competition." However, the Desi community quickly embraced it, injecting their own unique twists and perspectives into the mix, even pitting the most peculiar things against each other.

Thus, the delightful trend not only provided a platform for testing meme knowledge but also turned into an enjoyable read, as people reacted to it with hilarity and wit. Take a look yourself!

Mona Lisa vs Majnu’s Bhai’s Painting in ‘Welcome’

Panipuri vs Pizza

Roger Federer vs Arbaaz Khan

Messi vs Ronaldo

Red Pen vs Black Pen

Netflix vs Telegram

Rahul Dravid vs Wasim Akram

Iyer vs Jethalal

Starbucks vs Tapri ki Chai

Parveen Babi vs Zeenat Aman

