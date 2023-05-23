Jharkhand Woman Gives Birth To 5 Babies Within 7 Months Of Conceiving

In a rare occurrence, a woman in Ranchi has given birth to five babies at Jharkhand’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. The mother, Ankita, is a resident of Chatra district’s Itkhori and gave birth within 7 seven months of conceiving. The babies are thus premature and weigh less than normal. They are all female and have currently been kept under surveillance in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive care unit).

RIMS Ranchi also tweeted about it, along with a picture of the five newborns. They wrote, “A woman from Itkhori Chatra has given birth to five children in the Women and Childbirth Department of RIMS. The babies are under the care of doctors in the NICU. Successful delivery was done under the leadership of Dr Shashi Bala Singh."

Advertisement

Dr Shashibala said that the ultrasound informed about five babies in Ankita’s womb. The doctor said that giving birth to 5 children was risky but the lady wanted to go with it anyway. “It was a challenge for us too. But the operation was successful and all the babies and the mother are healthy. The babies are still a little underweight because of which they have been kept in the NICU but there is no reason to panic," Dr Shashibala told News18.

Ankita underwent a normal delivery under the supervision of Dr Shashibala. According to the doctor, this is the first such case in Jharkhand and probably also in the neighbouring state of Bihar. Ankita told News18 that she was overjoyed that she had not one but five ‘Lakshmis’ in their home. She also said that she has been married for 7 years but could not get pregnant after numerous attempts.

She revealed that they belong to an economically underprivileged family and that her husband is a fruit vendor. She appealed for help from people to help them raise their five daughters and give them proper education.