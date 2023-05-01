Jock Zonfrillo Death: Beloved MasterChef Australia Judge's Sudden Demise Shatters Fans

Jock Zonfrillo, a well-known celebrity chef, judge on MasterChef Australia, and author, has passed away at the age of 46. The news of his death was confirmed by his family through a statement posted on his Instagram handle. “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday (30 April)," read the statement.

Although the cause of Zonfrillo’s death has not been revealed, a Victoria Police spokesperson has confirmed that his death is not being treated as suspicious. As per standard protocol, a report will be prepared for the coroner. Nonetheless, the sudden news of his passing has left his fans and admirers devastated, and many have taken to Twitter to express their grief and condolences.

“Beyond devastated to hear about Jock Zonfrillo’s passing," wrote a user. “Been a huge fan of #masterchefau since day one and the loss of fellow Scot Jock Zonfrillo is so terribly sad. Jock had a terrific presence and his Scottish humour and warm personality shone through in every episode. Sending condolences to his family and friends," said another.

“Oh no! Funnily enough I was just thinking this morning that MasterChef Australia would have started by the time I get back from my summer hols (am a huge fan), then saw this," commented the third user.

Even British celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, paid his tribute to Zonfrillo and wrote, “Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time."

Meanwhile, MasterChef Australia’s upcoming season was set to air on Monday night, but Network 10 has now confirmed that it will not be broadcasted this week. In a recent social media post, the show paid tribute to Zonfrillo and highlighted his remarkable personality and love for food and family.

The post stated, “Jock’s charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion, and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed. MasterChef Australia will not air this week." It went on to acknowledge his incredible life and achievements, referring to him as “determined and talented with plenty of grit." It also recognised his remarkable experience of having worked with “world-famous chefs and in restaurants all over the world."

MasterChef Australia’s Post for Jock Zonfrillo:

No doubt, Zonfrillo’s passing is a great loss to the culinary industry, and the outpouring of grief and tributes from people worldwide demonstrate how deeply he touched the lives of many.

