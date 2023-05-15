John Abraham Was Offered This Role in Karan Johar's Iconic 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham'

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is not just a movie, it is an emotion. With an amazing star cast, the movie is one of the most iconic Bollywood movies. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, now, a video which has come forward shows how even John Abraham could have been a part of the cast. For which role? We will tell you.

A video which has gone viral is that of Koffee With Karan. The guests of the show, this time, are John Abraham and Vivek Oberoi. In a conversation that has been happening, John can be seen mocking Karan as he said, “He offered me the role of Robby who was Kareena’s boyfriend. Karan so sincerely offered me the role. He said it’s a lovely role… I was looking out for Robby in the whole film. Where’s Robby? I couldn’t see him." For those who don’t know, the character of Robby has just 2-3 scenes in the entire 3 hours long movie.

The video is that of season 5 of Koffee with Karan. Have a look at the viral video here:

“John’s personality has changed a lot. He was so cheery, extroverted and confident back when he started. He seemed very reserved and shy during PATHAAN promotions. I love him though. Seems like such a sweet dude," commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “As a huge Hrithik fan - John Abraham would be actually fierce competition for the “good looks good looks good looks" award. Also why don’t we have John and Hrithik together in a movie yet?"

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Ash’ uploaded a deleted montage of the movie with the caption, “the decision to delete this montage is my villain origin story." Netizens were in complete awe of it and were questioning the decision of deleting the same. The montage primarily focuses on Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan’s character) and Anjali’s (Kajol’s character) journey. From buying a new house in London to having a child - the montage shows it all.