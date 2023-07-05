Jonny Bairstow Dismissal: Cricket Moments Against 'Spirit of Game' Cheekily Reminded By Twitter

The focus on the ‘Spirit of the Game’ has gained significant attention following Alex Carey’s controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes 2023 Test. The incident occurred when Bairstow ducked a bouncer and left his crease to meet England captain Ben Stokes on the field. England claims that Bairstow believed the umpires called ‘Over’, indicating that the ball was dead. However, Australia’s wicketkeeper, Carey, swiftly removed the bails, and after a brief review, Bairstow was given out for 10. The incident sparked a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Twitter, as a viral thread emerged featuring cricket moments where the ‘Spirit of the Game’ seemed to have been disregarded. Notably, these moments prominently involved England’s head coach, Brendon McCullum.

The first clip in the Twitter thread shared by @cric_archivist showcased one of McCullum’s controversial run-outs when he stumped Chris Mpofu during the 2005 Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand. As Blessing Mahwire completed his half-century, Mpofu went to congratulate him, leaving his crease. However, Daniel Vettori quickly threw the ball to McCullum, who dislodged the bails, stunning Mpofu and ending the dressing room celebrations abruptly.

In another instance a year later, during the 2006 Test tour of New Zealand, McCullum repeated his stumping act.

This time, as Kumar Sangakkara raised his bat to celebrate his century, non-striker Muthiah Muralitharan left his crease to congratulate him. But before he could reach Sangakkara, McCullum received the ball from deep and took the bails off.

In an ironic incident from an Australian perspective during the 2009 Champions Trophy, the third clip showed Paul Collingwood leaving a short ball outside the off-stump from Kyle Mills. Collingwood walked away to chat with his partner, and just like Carey, McCullum swiftly threw the ball at the stumps, catching Collingwood short of his crease.

The irony lies in McCullum’s recent comments as England’s coach regarding Australia’s controversial dismissal of Bairstow. McCullum stated that his team wouldn’t share a friendly beer with Australian players “anytime soon," seemingly forgetting his own actions during his playing days when he similarly stumped other players.