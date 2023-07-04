July Supermoon 2023: People Share Stunning Images As Moon Illuminates Skies Across World

The first ever Supermoon of 2023 which was seen last night appeared brighter in the night sky compared to any other full moon that has been witnessed so far this year. This is also known as a perigee moon. Meaning, that the moon will be closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky. The July Supermoon is also known as the Buck Moon, Hay Moon, Thunder Moon, or Mead Moon.

As the moon lit up the night sky all over the world, many took to Twitter and shared stunning images. “Here it is the Buck #supermoon rising above the legendary skyline of Rome: from right to left, you can see the Pantheon, the Colosseum, Castel Sant’Angelo, the Altar of Fatherland, the Ara Coeli and the Senatorial palace (Capitoline Hill)," wrote a Twitter handle sharing a mesmerising image.

Here are a few tweets:

For those who don’t know, a supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit. The moon’s orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle. It is an ellipse. This means that the moon’s distance from Earth varies throughout its orbit.