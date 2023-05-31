Just a Bunch of Videos of CSK Fans Going Berserk After Jadeja Hit the Winning Run in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings stormed to a fifth IPL title after chasing down 171 against Gujarat Titans. The midnight showdown on Tuesday was worth every minute despite all the delay that came its way. It happened as Ravindra Jadeja blasted a six and a four off the last two deliveries of the chase to get a five-wicket win. While many witnessed magic at the stadium with the ‘Yellow Fever’ running high this year, there was no stopping the people who were watching the match online.

After a nail biting win for CSK, the social media platform was flooded with videos showing people’s enthusiastic reactions. Taking to the micro blogging site Twitter, a user named ‘Shubh’ shared a video where a man can be seen praying for the team and as soon as the team wins the man jumps into the air like crazy. His enthusiasm and energy cannot be described in words. Here, have a look for yourself:

Another video is that of a CSK fan in a hostel. He stormed from one dorm to another, screaming and yelling in excitement after Jadeja hit the winning run. Not just him, but his fellow hostellers were also seen running here and there in excitement. Have a look:

In another dramatic showdown, one video that went viral on social media showed a fan sitting at the stadium with tears rolling down her eyes and hands folded. The woman can be seen wearing CSK’s jersey and very sincerely playing.

In Bengaluru, fans took to the streets and celebrated the dramatic win. Viral video shows people cheering, jumping and shouting victory slogans during midnight. It was no less than a festival with people waving jerseys and dancing.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has attributed his hits to the legendary MS Dhoni. He said, “I’d like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni." He further added how it feels amazing to win his fifth title in front of his home crowd.