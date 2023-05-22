K-Pop Blitzers Join The Naatu Naatu Fever, Dance To Bole Chudiyan

Indian fans of K-Pop idols have found a unique way to express their adoration. Through the art of desi edits, they create mesmerizing videos featuring their favorite K-Pop stars recreating or dancing to Indian tracks. These edits have gained immense popularity, captivating both K-Pop enthusiasts and Indian music lovers alike. However, recently, something extraordinary happened that took this trend to a whole new level. The K-Pop boy band Blitzers, known for their dynamic performances and infectious energy, decided to make their Indian fans’ dreams come true. In a video that quickly went viral, the talented group not only reacted to Indian music but also showcased their impressive dance moves. It was a magical moment that bridged the gap between two vibrant musical cultures.

The Blitzers’ journey into the world of Indian music began with their reaction to Malhari from Bajirao Mastani. The entire group was hooked from the moment Ranveer Singh appeared on screen and showed off his energetic dance moves. Next up was the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the much-loved film RRR. As the catchy beats filled the air, Chris and Wooju couldn’t help but groove to the rhythm, bringing their own unique style to the dance. Their infectious enthusiasm and skillful execution had all the other members cheering in excitement.

But the Blitzers didn’t stop there. They continued their Indian music exploration by reacting to Raatan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah, comparing the opening to the popular Korean Dramas Crash Landing on You and later Descendants of the Sun. They also did not forget one of Bollywood’s iconic songs, Bole Chudiyan from the timeless classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… and later to Kukkad from the Bollywood hit movie Student Of The Year. With infectious energy and charming smiles, they effortlessly tapped into the vibrant spirit of the song, leaving fans awestruck by their seamless blend of K-Pop and Bollywood.

The response from fans was overwhelming, with praises pouring in from all corners of India. Fans of Blitzers were particularly thrilled to see their favorite K-Pop idols embracing their culture and showcasing their love for Indian music. “As someone who has watched all these movies and knows the story line as well as the songs, it was really interesting and hilarious watching the boys try and figure out the movie plots and what the song lyrics mean. Honestly, their story line for some is close and other plot theories had me cracking up," a fan wrote.

Another user commented, “Started stanning for em boys since hit the bass…They have real talent… Proud to be an Indian fan! Thank you hello82 for this amazing content!"

A comment read, “Omg words colliding! Lol, they got sucked into the storylines so fast, Loved the reactions! Great concept."

What are your thoughts on this crossover of K-Pop and Bollywood?