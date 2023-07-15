K-Pop Star Aoora Gives Main Tera Boyfriend A Korean Twist And Desis Call It 'Lit'

The global phenomenon of Hallyu, or the Korean wave, has taken the world by storm since the 1990s, captivating people with South Korean popular culture in various forms, including music, movies, technology, and food. And now, the spotlight shines on yet another talented South Korean singer who is making waves in India with his flawless rendition of a Bollywood song. Park Min-jun, known by his stage name Aoora, is a prominent figure in the world of K-pop. Recently, he astounded fans by singing a Korean version of the popular Indian dance track Main Tera Boyfriend with a Euphoria mashup.

Aoora shared a video of his performance on his Instagram account, and the response from fans was overwhelming. The video garnered a staggering 961k views on the social media platform. The comment section was flooded with praise and love for Aoora’s rendition of the beloved song.

Excitedly, one fan commented, “Wow, he broke the language barrier." Another expressed their admiration, saying, “Ayeee, this is lit." Meanwhile, a third fan who thoroughly enjoyed the song remarked, “I love the Korean version of this song. He is such a versatile singer; his voice fits perfectly with any song." Another user simply stated, “Your voice is perfect."

The comment section was filled with an outpouring of hearts and fire emojis, reflecting the immense love and support for Aoora and his rendition.

Main Tera Boyfriend is a vibrant dance track originally recorded by Meet Bros, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar. The music video features popular actors late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon and is part of the Indian film Raabta. Interestingly, the song is a revamped version of the 2015 chartbuster track, Na Na Na Na by J Star.

On the other hand, Euphoria is a song by the renowned South Korean boy band BTS, specifically sung as a solo by member Jungkook.

Notably, Aoora has previously released his versions of iconic Indian singer Bappi Lahiri’s classics, Jimmy Jimmy and Auva Auva. The talented K-pop singer aims to engage in more collaborative Indo-Korean projects, cultivating a new audience through Bappi Lahiri’s works. To bring these songs to life, Aoora collaborated with Saregama, India’s oldest music label.