'Kaam Aisa Karo' Memes Hit Twitter As Desis Add Funny Context to Popular Hindi Phrase

Indians have mastered the art of motivating their kids and everyone else with a touch of creativity and a sprinkle of humor. It’s practically a ritual in every brown household - whenever someone makes a mistake or prepares themselves for exams, one can bet words of motivation will rain down on them. But amidst all the heartfelt pep talks, there’s one phrase that never loses its charm: “Kaam Aisa Karo Ki Naam Ban Jaye!" It’s like the ultimate motivational mantra that Indians hold dear. Over the years, Indians have ingeniously adapted this phrase to various contexts, injecting humour into it. But, this cultural phenomenon has now spilled over to Twitter, where Desis have turned it into a meme by adding funny and entertaining twists to this famous shayari.

Fret not, it’s not the motivation this time as “Kaam Aisa Karo" has taken a U-turn and become the star of a side-splitting meme trend. It’s a complete reversal of its original intention, and everyone is jumping on board the meme train, resulting in uncontrollable fits of laughter.

Check it out:

Even Swiggy Instamart joined in the fun with a hilarious context to “Kaam Aisa Karo"

No doubt, Desis have always had a knack for turning idioms and dialogues into rib-tickling memes, and another sensation has nothing but Tiger Shroff’s iconic line, “chhoti bachi ho kya?" This dialogue took the internet by storm, inspiring a flurry of hilarious memes that flooded Twitter feeds. Not only individuals but even well-known brands couldn’t resist joining the meme bandwagon, adding their own witty one-liners to the mix.

What a meme-day it’s been!