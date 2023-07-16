Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Star Cast Featuring in 'Brooklyn Nine-nine' Intro Video is a Treat For All Fans

Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ has garnered a lot of fan following. It is not just a movie, it is an emotion. With an amazing star cast, the movie is one of the most iconic Bollywood movies. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the movie offers a perfect tinge of masala and drama. Ever thought about your favourite movie having a cross-over with your favourite show? Yes, you got that right!

Twitter user ‘Belikesami’, took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video where he combined Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s characters with Brooklyn nine-nine’s intro. So basically, the video introduces the star cast with the show’s music playing in the background and it is a treat for all those fans out there.

Here, have a look for yourself:

“omgg this is so cool," wrote a Twitter user as he reshared the video. Another person wrote, “b99 theme makes everything instant fun." Here are a few responses: