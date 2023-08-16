Kabir From 'Made in Heaven' Gets Trolled As Twitter Feels His Monologues Fall 'Short' of Impact

“It doesn’t matter if they are true or not. It’s an ideal the world needs," reflects Shashank Arora’s character Kabir Basrai, the poetic voice behind ‘Made in Heaven’, as an episode winds down in the show’s new season. This season storms in with flair, accompanied by life lessons on repeat and familiar issues.

Following the shower of acclaim that the debut season garnered, the announcement of its sequel barely registered before an eager audience amassed. Yet, one might find themselves compelled to power down after being inundated with an excess of life lessons that strain the limits of comprehension across a mere seven episodes. The ordeal becomes even more taxing for those viewers who find themselves overwhelmed by Kabir’s unnecessary monologues at the end.

No doubt, Kabir’s heavy-handed explanations or episode recaps have turned cringeworthy for fans, triggering rants on platforms like X (or Twitter).

“Petition for a Kabir-free version of Made in Heaven, please?" quipped a fan. “Kabir’s monologue at the end of each episode is genuinely the worst part of Made in Heaven," said another. “Kabir from made in heaven looks like someone who would say ‘happy independence day to everyone but are we realllly independent?’" read the third hilarious comment. Some even playfully likened him to Taarak Mehta summarising episodes on ‘TMKOC’.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with memes venting frustration over Kabir’s long-winded speeches.

On another note, the lavish sets adorned with well-chosen colours, and Sobhita Dhulipala reprising her role as Tara Khanna, once again steals the spotlight, earning admiration from fans.