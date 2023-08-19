'Kabir Singh': Desis' Confession of Hit Bollywood Movies They 'Openly' Hate is Now a Trend

Bollywood, viral trends, and ‘X’ (Twitter) form an inseparable trio, thanks to the ceaseless adoration Desis possess for cinema and comedy. Following a viral trend where they disclosed their love for flop movies they secretly love, Desis are now openly revealing their disdain for certain blockbuster films. A complete turnaround, isn’t it? That’s social media’s unpredictability.

However, the candidness of these confessions is striking, especially as some highly acclaimed movies are being targeted by users. When asked why, some say it’s just their opinion, while others call these movies ‘overhyped’. Well, opinions vary, and that’s that.

In this ‘Hit movie that I openly hate’ trend, notable titles like SRK’s monumental ‘Pathaan’, ‘YJHD’, ‘ZNMD’, and even ‘Oppenheimer’ emerged. But it didn’t end there. From ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘RRR’, ‘PK’, ‘Lagaan’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Jab We Met’, and even recent releases like ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, this trend unveiled a host of hit films that face user aversion! Indeed, it’s a revelation to discover that there exist detractors for movies that have long been discussed and praised.

Check out the confessions here:

A while back, within the realm of ‘X’, Desis enthusiastically participated in a trend dubbed ‘All these fictional couples but they are my favourite’. This celebrated the emotional connections these characters forged on screen. From Maddy and Reena to Ram-Leela, Aditya-Geet, and the immortal pairing of Captain Vikram Batra and his soulmate Dimple, Desis indulged in vivid fantasies spun around the chemistry of these fictitious couples. The fascination extended to television shows as well, celebrating the allure of couples like Ram and Priya, and the iconic Jethalal and Daya from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.