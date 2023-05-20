Kanpur Men Take Reels Trend To Next Level With Police Jeep Video

A footage of two youths recording a video while sitting atop a police jeep has left social media shocked. Reports suggest that the two youths were recording an Instagram Reel while seated on the jeep, which belonged to the Kanpur Police Commissionerate. The actions of the youths atop the police jeep have not only captured the attention of social media users but have also drawn strong condemnation from the police themselves. The Instagram reel, originating from the Bajaria police station area, showcases the blue beacon light on the jeep flashing in the background, while the youths, who are seated on the bonnet, groove to the beats of the song Jalwa Re Jalwa from the movie Sarkar Raj. The clip featured the overlay text, “King." The viral clip has left authorities determined to uncover the identities of the youths.

Following an investigation, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sisamau Shikhar has shed light on the circumstances surrounding the viral video. The police discovered that the footage was recorded while the jeep was taken to an auto-repair shop. One of the youths involved has been identified as Faisal, while the identity of the other individual is currently being verified. The ACP affirmed that legal action will be taken against the two youths for their involvement in the matter.

It seems that a new trend of creating videos using jeeps is emerging on Instagram. The clip from Kanpur is just the latest in a long line of such instances. In a strikingly similar incident that occurred just last month, a group of tourists in Goa were captured on camera dancing and jumping on top of a rented Thar, solely for the sake of creating a viral video. The footage was shared on Twitter by a user named Herman Gomes and the incident has sparked concerns regarding the need for stricter guidelines surrounding rental vehicles.

Numerous individuals voiced their disapproval of the tourists’ actions, highlighting concerns about the potential risks and consequences associated with such behaviour. Many users expressed their strong stance on the issue, calling upon the Goa Police to take appropriate actions against the individuals involved in the viral clip.