Kantara Fame Homable Films To Join Hands With Mohanlal's Aashirvad Cinemas For L2: Empuraan

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut Lucifer’s second part L2: Empuraan is one of the much-awaited films featuring Mohanlal in the lead. The makers are leaving no stone unturned by mounting it as one of the biggest Malayalam films ever. The pre-production work of the film is progressing at a brisk pace and now there are reports that Kantara fame production house Homable Films is coming on board to jointly bankroll the film with Mohanlal’s home banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

An official announcement regarding the same is likely to be made by the team on May 21, which happens to be Mohanlal’s birthday. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy are resuming their roles as director and writer, respectively.

Homable Films is one of the leading production houses in Indian cinema currently. It has bankrolled a few of the highest-grossing films, including the KGF franchise and Rishab Shetty’s sensational hit, Kantara.

Prithviraj was recently on a location scout in London. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. Last year, the filmmaker spoke about how the film is going to be a complete entertainer. “Empuraan is a star-studded commercial entertainer. A commercial entertainer that all kinds of audiences can watch and enjoy. Empuraan will be bigger than Lucifer, considering the reception we received for the latter. We will keep you updated about the project. Regarding the release, we haven’t decided anything as of now," Prithviraj Sukumaran said in a video shared on social media.

L2: Empuraan will unveil the story of Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’ram, essayed by Mohanlal. In its year, Lucifer earned Rs 125.27 crore at the box office, making it on the list of blockbuster films of the Malayalam film industry.

Apart from L2: Emupraan, Mohanlal is busy with Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film Ram. Post that, he will also be seen in Vysakh’s Untitled AMMA Project. He will also be seen in a pivotal role in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.