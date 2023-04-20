Kareena-Priyanka, Rihanna-Shakira: Fans List Their 'Favourite' Female Duo in This Twitter Thread

They say female contemporaries cannot be friends, but, with time, this statement stood false. Female friendships are not just a delight to watch but also empowering. Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral features people’s ‘favourite female duo.’ Twitter page that goes by the name ‘Buzzing Pop’ put out a question: “What’s your favorite female duo?" and it seems like the answers are unending.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Koffee With Karan to Rihanna and Shakira, fans have quoted them all. Many also gave mention to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Bollywood singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chopra were also given a mention. Have a look:

“my besties," wrote a Twitter user as he shared a video of Anushka Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Here are a few more responses:

What would your favourite female duo be?

