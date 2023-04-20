Trends :Arjun TendulkarOptical IllusionMadhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano Ronaldo
Kareena-Priyanka, Rihanna-Shakira: Fans List Their 'Favourite' Female Duo in This Twitter Thread

Twitter page that goes by the name 'Buzzing Pop' put out a question: 'What’s your favorite female duo?' and it seems like the answers are unending.

Fans List Their 'Favourite' Female Duo in Twitter Thread. (Image: News18)
They say female contemporaries cannot be friends, but, with time, this statement stood false. Female friendships are not just a delight to watch but also empowering. Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral features people’s ‘favourite female duo.’ Twitter page that goes by the name ‘Buzzing Pop’ put out a question: “What’s your favorite female duo?" and it seems like the answers are unending.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Koffee With Karan to Rihanna and Shakira, fans have quoted them all. Many also gave mention to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Bollywood singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chopra were also given a mention. Have a look:

“my besties," wrote a Twitter user as he shared a video of Anushka Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Here are a few more responses:

What would your favourite female duo be?

Meanwhile, earlier, a trend on Twitter triggered older Desis to share about the first English song they heard during their younger days. While Gen Zees would probably say that it was Justin Bieber’s Baby, the millennials didn’t have to wait for the international culture to give them their first exposure to an English song! That’s because they got it through Hindi songs with English lyrics in between such as Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Mahiya from Awarapan, etc. Those were the days when ‘unclear’ lyrics made way for the most ‘clear’ memories that are cherished to date.

