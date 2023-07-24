Karnataka Auto Driver's 'Message' for Non-Kannada Speakers Gets Thumbs Down on Twitter

An image which is currently going viral has sparked outrage among people on social media. The image is that of an auto in Karnataka with a message that no one expected to see. Twitter user ‘Roshan Rai’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of the auto. With this, he mentioned how regional pride should not be used to ill treat people. The message on the auto states how everyone should know Kannada since they are in Karnataka. The uploader has deemed it as ‘Xenophobia of the highest order’.

“You are in Karnataka, learn Kannada. Don’t show your attitude, you f*****. You have come to beg here," read the message. The image, uploaded a few minutes ago, has gathered over 8K views.

“And I will never understand how can they have pride in this poor infrastructure and absurdly high priced city," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “This is unacceptable."