Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Congress Prevails Over BJP Amid Meme Showdown

Curated By: Anurag Verma & Purvi Khemani
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 17:35 IST
Karnataka, India
Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: As the BJP’s hold over Karnataka weakens, Basavaraj Bommai is set to resign as the Chief Minister of the state this evening. Throughout the day, the Congress party has steadily gained momentum, crossing the majority mark and leading in more than 115 seats out of the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, as indicated by the election trends. Read More
Every Congress Supporter Right Now:
‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ old?
A ‘Siu’ rendition!
Have a Look:
Look at the bright side: they are all chilling together.
“Hapi Hapi Hapi" - Congress cat somewhere.
Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar’s camp announced ‘Ab Ki Baar, DK Sarkar’ as race to Chief Minister post heats up in Karnataka, despite facing a tough challenge from former CM Siddaramaiah.
Thoughts on this?
BJP and Congress supporters are having a go at each other. Which (meme) party do you support?
Only 70s kids will remember this.
Our vote goes to online banters and jibes.
Self plug? Sorry but not sorry.
IPL fever is real. Whose side are you on: Gambhir or Kohli?
All of us looking at the vote count right now but on social media.
Are you also glued to your television sets?
Meanwhile, Bengaluru folks on Twitter weren’t too impressed as the low voter turnout earlier baffled them. In response to the lower voter turnout in Bengaluru, a section of Bengalureans expressed their disappointment and directed their frustration towards the ‘urban’ class for their perceived lack of participation. BBMP (Central) reported a polling percentage of 55.45 percent, BBMP (North) at 52.88 percent, BBMP (South) at 52.8 percent, while Bengaluru Urban stood at 56.98 percent. These numbers indicate a contrast to the overall state performance, surpassing the previous turnout of 72.13 percent recorded in 2018.
Many individuals took to the micro-blogging site to express their discontent and criticised the digital dynamos for their apparent hypocrisy of being vocal on Twitter but not showing up at the polling booths.
Fortunately for all of us, the memes turnout on social media won’t leave you disappointed as we bring you all the live action from the funny folks on the Internet. All the live funny reactions, memes, viral videos on the Internet for Karnataka Elections you are looking for are here in one place and trust us, you wouldn’t want to blink because this is the only space you need to peep to have all the laughs and giggles while political parties lock horns to grab the coveted throne.