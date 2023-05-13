Trends :Comedian TrolledViral ReelMumbai MetroKing Charles CoronationManager Sucking Toes
Home » Viral » Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Congress Prevails Over BJP Amid Meme Showdown

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Congress Prevails Over BJP Amid Meme Showdown

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Read jokes and memes flooding social media on who will the winner be: BJP or Congress?

Curated By: Anurag Verma & Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 17:35 IST

Karnataka, India

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: As the BJP’s hold over Karnataka weakens, Basavaraj Bommai is set to resign as the Chief Minister of the state this evening. Throughout the day, the Congress party has steadily gained momentum, crossing the majority mark and leading in more than 115 seats out of the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, as indicated by the election trends. Read More

May 13, 2023 17:25 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Such Thrilling Showdown at Polls Reminds Us of IPL and How!

May 13, 2023 16:54 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Huge Blow to BJP as Congress Clinches Victory

May 13, 2023 16:36 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Unstoppable Congress Supporters Living the 'Meme-nt'

May 13, 2023 16:27 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Time to Shake a Leg for Congress Amid Meme Dance

May 13, 2023 16:12 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: How Rahul Gandhi Treated IPL Fans?

May 13, 2023 15:54 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Congress Supporters Take a Sigh of Relief As Their Party Dominates

Every Congress Supporter Right Now:

May 13, 2023 15:29 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: When Cricket Enters the Scene, This Happens...

‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ old?

May 13, 2023 15:21 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: After All, It's Celebration Time in the State

May 13, 2023 15:15 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Victory Hits Congress While Memes 'Hit' Twitter

A ‘Siu’ rendition!

May 13, 2023 14:34 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: 'Itna Dance Toh Banta Hai, Boss' Courtesy Siddaramaiah

May 13, 2023 14:25 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: All Good For Congress But BJP?

Have a Look:

May 13, 2023 14:03 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Work Hard, Party Harder

Look at the bright side: they are all chilling together.

May 13, 2023 13:24 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Who's the Happiest of Them All?

“Hapi Hapi Hapi" - Congress cat somewhere.

May 13, 2023 12:39 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Job Done

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar’s camp announced ‘Ab Ki Baar, DK Sarkar’ as race to Chief Minister post heats up in Karnataka, despite facing a tough challenge from former CM Siddaramaiah.

May 13, 2023 12:27 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Congress is Leading and So are the Memes

Thoughts on this?

May 13, 2023 12:02 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: The Inevitable Crossfire

BJP and Congress supporters are having a go at each other. Which (meme) party do you support?

May 13, 2023 11:45 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: We Have Come a Long Way!

Only 70s kids will remember this.

May 13, 2023 11:11 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Light-hearted Meme Banter Ensues

Our vote goes to online banters and jibes.

May 13, 2023 10:56 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: A Good Decision Indeed

Self plug? Sorry but not sorry.

May 13, 2023 10:35 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Trust Cricket to Make a Cameo Even in Elections

IPL fever is real. Whose side are you on: Gambhir or Kohli?

May 13, 2023 10:26 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: A Glance into the Monochrome Past

All of us looking at the vote count right now but on social media.

May 13, 2023 10:03 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Meme Galore on Social Media

Are you also glued to your television sets?

However, amidst a relatively relaxed Saturday, one constant has been the active participation of the memer community, which has been engaged since the vote counting for the Karnataka Assembly polls commenced at 8 am. Congress hit the majority mark as per leads after multiple rounds of EVM counting but you are here for memes right? Right. The meme trends show the social media users uniting (also taking shots at each other occasionally) on microblogging site to soften the rivalry. Many shared hilarious memes of them sat on the couch and staring at their television sets as the counting witnesses see-saw of votes between the two parties.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru folks on Twitter weren’t too impressed as the low voter turnout earlier baffled them. In response to the lower voter turnout in Bengaluru, a section of Bengalureans expressed their disappointment and directed their frustration towards the ‘urban’ class for their perceived lack of participation. BBMP (Central) reported a polling percentage of 55.45 percent, BBMP (North) at 52.88 percent, BBMP (South) at 52.8 percent, while Bengaluru Urban stood at 56.98 percent. These numbers indicate a contrast to the overall state performance, surpassing the previous turnout of 72.13 percent recorded in 2018.

Many individuals took to the micro-blogging site to express their discontent and criticised the digital dynamos for their apparent hypocrisy of being vocal on Twitter but not showing up at the polling booths.

Fortunately for all of us, the memes turnout on social media won’t leave you disappointed as we bring you all the live action from the funny folks on the Internet. All the live funny reactions, memes, viral videos on the Internet for Karnataka Elections you are looking for are here in one place and trust us, you wouldn’t want to blink because this is the only space you need to peep to have all the laughs and giggles while political parties lock horns to grab the coveted throne.

