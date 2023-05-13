Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Congress Prevails Over BJP Amid Meme Showdown

However, amidst a relatively relaxed Saturday, one constant has been the active participation of the memer community, which has been engaged since the vote counting for the Karnataka Assembly polls commenced at 8 am. Congress hit the majority mark as per leads after multiple rounds of EVM counting but you are here for memes right? Right. The meme trends show the social media users uniting (also taking shots at each other occasionally) on microblogging site to soften the rivalry. Many shared hilarious memes of them sat on the couch and staring at their television sets as the counting witnesses see-saw of votes between the two parties.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru folks on Twitter weren’t too impressed as the low voter turnout earlier baffled them. In response to the lower voter turnout in Bengaluru, a section of Bengalureans expressed their disappointment and directed their frustration towards the ‘urban’ class for their perceived lack of participation. BBMP (Central) reported a polling percentage of 55.45 percent, BBMP (North) at 52.88 percent, BBMP (South) at 52.8 percent, while Bengaluru Urban stood at 56.98 percent. These numbers indicate a contrast to the overall state performance, surpassing the previous turnout of 72.13 percent recorded in 2018.

Many individuals took to the micro-blogging site to express their discontent and criticised the digital dynamos for their apparent hypocrisy of being vocal on Twitter but not showing up at the polling booths.

Fortunately for all of us, the memes turnout on social media won’t leave you disappointed as we bring you all the live action from the funny folks on the Internet. All the live funny reactions, memes, viral videos on the Internet for Karnataka Elections you are looking for are here in one place and trust us, you wouldn’t want to blink because this is the only space you need to peep to have all the laughs and giggles while political parties lock horns to grab the coveted throne.