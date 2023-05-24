Karnataka Labourer Uses Coffee Stirrer Sticks to Craft Eiffel Tower, Golden Temple Replicas

Prasantha Gadkara, a construction worker from Uttara Kannada, showcases his talent by creating stunning art pieces, such as replicas of the Eiffel Tower and Kedarnath Temple, using coffee stirrer sticks during his free time. Originally from Karwar city in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, Prasantha is currently dedicated to his occupation as a labourer, contributing to the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Ever since his childhood, Prasantha has been captivated by the world of art. During his leisure time, he channels his fascination into crafting replicas of renowned historical landmarks. His collection encompasses iconic structures such as the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Mahal, the Gateway to Mumbai, the Golden Temple of Amritsar, the Kedarnath Temple, and the Ekashila Ratha of Hampi - a Stone Chariot situated in front of the Vijaya Vittala Temple in central Karnataka’s Hampi. Initially, he fashioned these creations using fire sticks, but upon encountering coffee stirrers at a café, he opted for them as a replacement. His process commences with cutting and shaping the sticks into the desired forms.

He said, “The passion for art helps me in creating these masterpieces irrespective of the expenses that I incur. I purchase the sticks online, where 500 sticks cost Rs. 350. I utilise more than 5 bundles to create a single piece, which amounts to a few thousands. Even though I work as a daily wage labourer, the love for art continues to motivate me."

When asked about his plans for future commercial projects, he responded to News18, “As of now, I have no intentions of working commercially. However, if circumstances align favourably, I might consider pursuing commercial opportunities."

