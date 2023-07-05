Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Karnataka School Kids’ Kind Gesture For A Kitten Will Melt Your Heart

The students told News18 Kannada that a few days ago the kitten met with a bike accident outside the school.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local18

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 19:33 IST

Bengaluru, India

The kitten is said to be slowly recovering under the care of the students.
The kitten is said to be slowly recovering under the care of the students.

There is a saying that animals can be a man’s best friend if they are treated with respect. The internet has no dearth of videos of animal-human interactions. Some of them might be scary, but some are sweet. One such heartwarming clip has come to light from Karnataka, where some school children saved the life of a kitten. The incident took place at a school in Allapur Village of Chincholi Taluk in Hubballi-Dharwad district.

The kitten is said to live on the school premises. When the children attend school, it is said that the kitten used to be present with them during their classes. The students told News18 Kannada that a few days ago, the kitten met with a bike accident outside the school and was severely injured. The little one had low chances of survival. The students had rescued the kitten. They provided primary treatment and nurtured it. They even made a shelter for the kitten to stay in their classroom; and even though the class has proper desks and chairs, the three friends who rescued the kitten prefer to sit on the ground with the kitten during classes.

    • The kitten is said to be slowly recovering under the care of the students. It is routinely given milk, biscuits, bread and rice by the students. Due to the accident, the kitten lost the motor function of the back of its leg and is now paralysed. The kitten is slowly learning to move with the help of its front legs, while it drags itself forward and roams around the school premise.

    One of the students shared that the teacher in a lesson taught them to never harm animals, but instead to give them love. This was the reason they saved the kitten. The teachers and parents appreciate the students’ effort, as it shows that they are kind, caring and respectful.

