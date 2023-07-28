Karnataka Woman, Bus Conductor Fight Over ID Issues, Video Recorded on Phone Surfaces

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a fight between a woman and bus conductor in Karnataka. Uploaded on Twitter handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’, in the video, the both can be seen fighting over an ID card. The video has been recorded by the conductor himself inside the bus. In the video, the both can be seen having a heated argument over an ID. The woman is also recording the video while yelling at the man.

Also Read: BYJU’s Employee Shares Tearful Video Saying She Was Forced to Resign, Makes Shocking Revelation

Advertisement

From the video, it is evident that the man is asking the woman to show her Aadhar card. The woman mentions that she is a Central excise officer. However, she emphasises on showing some other ID repeatedly. As the video progresses, few other people also ask her to show whatever is being asked but the woman does not oblige and starts yelling at them instead. Here, have a look at the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with over 168K views. “She would have spent more in data charges recording the incident than she saved not paying for the ticket," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Cheapo ! Just pay the ₹10 and save yourself the embarrassment !"