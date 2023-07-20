Katrina Kaif is Our Goddess: Meet Indian Couple Who Prays to 'Tiger 3' Actress With One Wish

Performing puja is an integral part of many Indian households. A call to the divine to keep your loved ones safe and have your wishes heard and fulfilled by the greatest power. However, Bantu and his wife Santosh of the Charkhi Dadri village in Dhani Phogat carry out puja in support of the actress Katrina Kaif, whom they revere as a deity. On her birthday, Katrina Kaif is goddess to them. Cake is cut and laddus are distributed. But it’s not a recent affair with the leading Bollywood actress. The couple has been worshipping Kaif for the past ten years. Their only dream? To meet Katrina Kaif.

The exterior and inside of the couple’s home are entirely plastered with photos of Katrina Kaif. As a result of the villagers’ obsession with Kaif, Santosh and Bantu are to be referred to as Katrina Kaif by locals. When Bantu, who is also the Panch of his village, saw Katrina Kaif’s movie for the first time in 2004, he developed an obsession with her. He has been nurturing his dream to one day meet his idol. Before getting married, Bantu had images of Katrina Kaif hung up in his living room, which brought his family’s wrath.

However, when his family discovered his obsession with the actress, they gave in. When Bantu married Santosh, he was pleasantly surprised to learn that his wife on the page as him. Ever since their marriage, the couple has been celebrating the actress- even when it’s not her birthday. This year also Bantu celebrated Katrina Kaif’s birthday with great fanfare along with his wife and daughter.