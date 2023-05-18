Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, AI Imagines Our Favourite Bollywood Actresses As Old Women

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has time and again proven that there is no limit to art. Meaning, there are no constraints when one wants to express themselves using this modern form of art. Many forms of AI are dominating the world currently. From artists designing unimaginable things to ChatGPT making your writing tasks easier, the uses are multifold. Now, taking to Instagram, a user named ‘Sahid’ posted AI-generated images which show various Bollywood actresses as ‘older women’. From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, the list has it all.

The images include Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. These images are basically in portrait format and show the wrinkled up faces of all of these actresses, basically a depiction of how they would look once old. All of these are made using ‘MidJourney’.

Here, have a look for yourself:

The images, since being uploaded, have garnered thousands of likes. “Kirti Sanon is looking so similar to Kamini Kaushal," wrote an Instagram user. Another person commented, “All this fad will go away soon; when we realise nothing can surpass the human and humane experience of ageing."

“amazing piece of imagination, awesomely done by AI, with a phenomenal output. KUDOS. CONGRATS. GOD BLESS," commented another mesmerised user.

Meanwhile, earlier, artist SK MD Abu Sahid caught the attention of social media users with his work that featured the country’s top cricketers’ makeover as women. Sahid used MIDjourney and created incredibly realistic depictions of male cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Shubhman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Gautam Gambhir in female avatars. It also included their female names.