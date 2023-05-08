Katy Perry Responds After Video of Her Struggling to Find Seat At King Charles Coronation Goes Viral

King Charles III was crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey and many prominent personalities were present at the event. Many videos and images emerged have emerged from the event. One such video which is now doing rounds show American singer-songwriter Katy Perry struggling immensely to find her seat at the coronation. The video went viral immediately and spread like wild fire on social media. In the video, she can be seen looking all confused as she wandered around the Abbey in search of her seat. The singer was accompanied by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

The video went viral immediately and became a meme on social media. Donned in a lavender Vivienne Westwood suit, she can also be seen pointing towards an empty chair and then asking about it. Have a look at the viral video here:

However, to clear everyone’s confusion, she decided to respond to the viral video. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Don’t worry guys I found my seat".

Meanwhile, thousands of people descended to see the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. This was the first coronation in 70 years. Cameras at the event captured the emotional exchange as Prince William knelt to kiss his father’s cheek and place his hand on the royal crown. This is when the king whispered, “Thank you, William."

A total of 2200 guests attended the event and one of them was Prince Harry. He attended the vent amid all the controversies with the Royal family. However, he was not invited to the balcony appearance by the royals and left after his father’s enthronement.

