Kaviya Maran's Sad Face After SRH's Loss to KKR Has IPL Fans Feeling Her 'Pain'

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, reigning champions from 2016, were up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling match on Thursday (May 4) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It was a must-win situation for the Orange Army, but unfortunately, they couldn’t chase down the target of 172 runs, leading to their sixth defeat in nine matches played so far in the IPL 2023 season. The team owner Kaviya Maran, who was in attendance at the stadium, expressed her disappointment, and her melancholic post-match expression has become viral on the internet, with fans feeling her pain.

As the internet was flooded with contrasting reactions from Kaviya during and after the match, IPL fans were taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. They couldn’t help but feel sorry for the team owner, who visibly displayed her disappointment post-match. Fans empathised with her heartache, as she went from joyfully jumping in the stands to ruefully applauding the KKR team after her team’s defeat

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s no secret that Kaviya, the daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanidhi Maran, is a regular attendee at Sunrisers Hyderabad matches. In fact, the camera often pans to her, earning her the title of one of the IPL’s original ‘mystery girls.’ This season, she made headlines when she expressed her irritation with the cameraman who was focusing on her, even using some Hindi slang to ask him to move the camera away from her.

Meanwhile, the Aiden Markram-led team didn’t have the best run this IPL season, finishing second-last in the 10-team point table. With only five matches left in the league stage, they have a tough road ahead if they want to secure a spot in the playoffs. It’s a do-or-die situation for them, as even a single defeat or sharing of points in any of the remaining matches can result at the end of their campaign.

Read all the Latest News here