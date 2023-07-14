'Keep It Up': Internet Applauds Man's Chai-Samosa Station For Delivery Agents

Currently, North India is grappling with severe rainfall. While many are working from the comfort of their homes, the situation is quite different for delivery agents. Regardless of the weather conditions, they persistently strive to meet their delivery targets on time. The challenging condition has prompted an influencer to establish a Relax Station to support delivery agents.

A digital creator Siddhesh Lokare took up the initiative to create a “Relax Station" for the hardworking delivery agents. The Relax Station is well-equipped with essential resources to help them take a much-needed break. From a plentiful supply of tea, samosas, and water, Siddhesh thoughtfully provided for their needs. Additionally, he distributed raincoats to them and personally served a meal to over 50 delivery agents.

“This relax station is a culmination of all the efforts and bravery showcased by our delivery network who never fail to provide us with comfort and food. Though, while conversing with these souls, I felt a sense of pride and passion they have cultivated for their jobs. They love doing what they do irrespective of monsoon or summer," he captioned the video.

Watch the wholesome video here:

Did the video bring a smile to your face? It was posted two days back on Instagram and went viral with 3.2 million views. People wasted no time and praised the influencer in the comments section.

A user commented, “If your food is late, don’t be angry because these guys are literally risking their lives by working day in day out in an unpredictable weather just to earn a daily bread."

One of the Instagram users shared her story, saying, “My husband is also working with Swiggy as a delivery executive and he is putting his best for delivery order on time. But there are so many people who disrespect him they think that they are paying so they are owner of that delivery boy."

“That is the best reel I came across today! Great job man. My husband and I always make it a point to offer them water, something to eat or even a chocolate. The smile is my win! Keep it up," a comment read.