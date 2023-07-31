Kerala DGP Tomin Thachankary Retires in Style, Sings Farewell Song on Stage

Kerala DGP Tomin J Thachankary retired from service today, that is, July 31. For those who don’t know, he is the DGP of Investigation at the Human Rights Commission. Thachankary began his service as an ASP in Alappuzha and served as SP in Kozhikode Rural, Idukki, Ernakulam Rural, Kannur and Palakkad. He happens to be a 1987 batch IPS officer. Retiring in complete style, Thachankary sang a song at the farewell parade at the SAP campground.

The lines sung somewhat went by, “I am changing this costume now.. Self-respect when stepping down..Events go down memory lanes."

Thachankary has also worked as IG in the State Crime Records Bureau, Police Headquarters, and Kannur Range. During this, he became the MD of Kerala Marketfed, Consumerfed, and Kerala Books and Publications Society. He also worked as the Protection of Civil Rights IG and Transport Commissioner.

Apart from his regular duties, he held the charge of chairman and managing director of KSRTC. He took over the duties of chairman and managing director of Kerala Books and Publications Society and managing director of Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation. Also, he served as the Fire and Rescue Services chief.