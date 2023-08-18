Kerala Man Arrested For Disguising Himself As A Woman, Recording Women In Washroom

In a shocking video making rounds on social media, a recent incident that took place at Lulu Mall in Kochi has come to light. The video shows a young man, wearing a black burqa, being questioned by two other men who are also holding him by his wrist. The video also shows a number of onlookers surrounding the man in question. A few seconds into the video, the burqa-clad man is shown trying to hide his face and later being escorted out of the scene by a group of men. The man wearing a burqa has been identified as a 23-year-old IT professional.

He was apprehended by the police for allegedly entering a women’s restroom while wearing a burqa and secretly recording videos using his phone. The accused, who works in a well-known IT company, Infopark, confessed to pretending to be a woman by wearing a burqa and entering the women’s washroom. He also explained that he had placed his mobile phone inside a small cardboard box with a hole for the camera lens. He revealed that he had attached it discreetly to the door, as reported by The News Minute.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video:

After successfully setting up the camera, the individual exited the restroom and started roaming near the entrance. However, his suspicious behaviour did not go unnoticed. Security guards at the mall promptly alerted the local police, who arrived on the scene to investigate the matter.