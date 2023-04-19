Kerala Police Officer Beams With Happiness After Receiving A Surprise Gift

The Kerala Police Department, who often make headlines for their witty and engaging social media content, this time has thanked an artist who brought a bright smile to one of their officer’s faces. A video that was shared on their Twitter handle, captured a police officer working in the scorching heat. The police officer was commissioned to manage the traffic on the road. Braving extreme heat, he was seen responsibly completing his duty, unbeknownst, that an artist was creating his impromptu sketch.

Throughout the video, the officer performs his duty until the artist approaches him with his creation. The cop’s face was covered in a mask, however, his bright smile reflected back in his eyes as soon as he saw the portrait. The officer quickly asked for the artist’s name before exchanging thank you. The Kerala Police Department shared the video alongside a poignant message that reads, “Change begins when you and I change and become ‘we’." They also thanked the artist who identified himself as Shimlal. The entire video was set against the mellow rendition of the track Yeh Dosti. Take a look at the video here:

With over eight thousand views, the gesture of the artist has received appreciation and praise online. A user called it, “A lovely way to say thank you."

Another noted, “Hard-working police officers are an asset to the community."

One more joined, “Very nice."

Many also hailed the sketch as “Superb" while flooding the reply section with heart emoticons.

In a similar instance, previously, an ice cream vendor was left utterly delighted after receiving an instant sketch of himself. The viral video captured the staff member of the shop completing his tasks unaware of the fact that an artist was creating his portrait. When the worker seemed to be relaxing on his chair, the artist handed the drawing page to him.

Initially, the boy seemed puzzled but upon noticing the sketch, his face lit up with a contagious smile. The worker thanked the artist for the precious gift before proceeding to work. The clip was shared on Instagram alongside a warm caption that read, “Melting moment." Watch the heart-touching clip below:

The video has garnered over 8.9 million views on social media.

