Kerala Sanitation Workers Pool Money to Buy Rs 250 Lottery Ticket, Win Rs 10 Crore Grand Prize

Eleven women municipality workers in Kerala have hit the jackpot as they jointly won the Rs. 10 crore prize in the state government’s 2023 Monsoon Bumper lottery, according to sources. These women, who are members of the Haritha Karma Sena, a green army under the Parappanangadi Municipality, pooled their money to buy a lottery ticket worth Rs. 250 weeks ago. Little did they know that this decision would turn them into crorepati in an instant, despite some of them not even having Rs. 25 in their purse at the time.

Radha, one of the fortunate winners, expressed her disbelief, saying, “I am still in shock. It’s unbelievable. We had to check with multiple people to make sure that we won and still, we couldn’t believe it." She and her fellow winners are involved in the doorstep collection and segregation of non-biodegradable waste for processing.

Advertisement

Their financial struggles are quite evident as Radha revealed, “We all come from very poor families with lots of debt and liabilities. I myself have a debt of ₹3 lakh which I hope to clear with the amount I get from the lottery. So, it has reached us at the right time." No doubt the lottery win couldn’t have come at a better moment for them.

Also Read: She Spent Life Savings On Daughter’s Cancer Treatment And Then Won Rs 16 Crore Lottery

Reflecting on the win, Sheeja Ganesh, the coordinator of the 57-member Haritha Karma Sena, expressed surprise and happiness for the winners. “It’s very surprising but I am very happy for them. These are extremely hard-working people who go to great lengths to make ends meet. Of the 11 people, three collect the waste from households while the rest are engaged in segregating and weighing the waste. They earn between Rs. 8000 to Rs. 14000 a month." they said. Check Live News Here.

Apart from the Rs. 10 crore jackpot, the lottery also offers multiple prizes ranging from Rs. 10 lakhs, Rs. 5 lakhs, Rs. 3 lakhs, Rs. 1 lakh, and more. The winning ticket was submitted at the Punjab National Bank branch in Parappanangadi, and after deducting income tax and agent commission, the prize money will be deposited in one of the winner’s accounts.