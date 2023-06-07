Kid's Unique Diving Shot In Gully Cricket Reminds Internet of Suryakumar Yadav

Cricket is not just a sport in India, it is a celebration no less than a festival. Though invented by the Britishers, the craze and obsession for the game in the country are just unbeatable. You’ll find little kids playing cricket in almost every nook and corner of India. And sometimes a few gully cricket moments happen to be so unique that they end up winning multiple hearts on social media. Just like in the case of this kid whose never-seen-before reaction to the ball has now become fans’ favourite.

In a unique dive shot, the boy doesn’t wait for the ball to approach him instead he lunges forward to sweep it across the playing field. His effort comes to fruition when the ball escapes from spaces between the fielders for a boundary. With over two lakh views on Twitter, the video has left cricket lovers delighted.

The unique shot has amassed rib-trickling responses in the reply section, with many cricket fans waiting for India batter Suryakumar Yadav to pick up on the move. Notably, it was just weeks ago when a light-hearted video of him playing the unique Supla shot during a gully cricket match went viral on social media. The video was initially shared on the cricketer’s Instagram Stories, from where it gained traction across different platforms.

Now, cricket fans did not leave this opportunity behind to make hilarious references to the previous clip featuring Surya. A user commented, “That’s one way to play spin. I wonder when Surya is going to play this."

Another wrote, “Don’t show this to SKY (Suryakumar Yadav)."

One more agreed, “Keep this video away from SKY."

Meanwhile, a person called the kids the, “Brother of Suryakumar Yadav."

There was also a section who began wondering if the unique shot will ever make an appearance during prominent cricket matches. In addition to this, a few fans also wonder what name should be given to the kid’s never-seen-before dive shot.

A user said, “We can expect this shot in the coming IPL."

Another name it, “The flying sweep shot."

One more added, “After the success of the sweep shot, here comes the sleep shot."

Meanwhile, a user joked, “He literally fell for the ball."