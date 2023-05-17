Kili Paul, Neema's Performance On SRK and Aishwarya Rai’s Josh Song Is Unmissable

Internet sensations Kili Paul and Neema Paul, known for their entertaining videos, have once again captured the hearts of their fans. The dynamic duo has become synonymous with viral videos featuring Bollywood hit numbers, and their latest performance is no exception. In a delightful twist, Kili Paul shared a captivating video of himself grooving to the iconic song “Hai Mera Dil" from the Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Josh. What sets this video apart is their stunning Indian traditional outfits, adding a touch of elegance to their energetic dance moves. With Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan’s beloved track playing in the background, Kili Paul and Neema Paul continue to captivate audiences with their talent and creativity.

The scene unfolds with Kili Paul, donning a lavender Nehru Jacket over a peach kurta pyjama, captivatingly lip-syncing to the opening lyrics. As the music springs to life, Neema Paul gracefully joins the frame, showcasing impeccable rhythm. Twinning with her brother, she radiates elegance in her lavender co-ord set, featuring a flowy skirt and a halter neck top. The song, Hai Mera Dil, is picturised on Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh. When Kili and Neema team up for a video, they have a knack for leaving their followers spellbound, compelling them to hit the replay button repeatedly. Check it out:

Advertisement

The comments section of the video quickly became flooded with appreciation for Kili Paul and Neema Paul’s exceptional performance. Several users complimented their ensembles. One of them wrote, “Beautiful outfit." Another one said, “Their dresses are Indian…looking so gorgeous…and so wonderful."

Advertisement

A few users agreed with Kili that Neema’s entry was simply amazing. One user said, “Neema Paul show stopper… absolutely stunning in that entry!" So far the video has been played more than 9 million times.

Earlier, Kili and Neema shared a clip of them grooving to the viral Nepali track Fulthunge Rani, by singer Sujan Chapagain. In the clip, the brother and sister duo opted for the same Indian ensemble as they beautifully performed to the song.

Advertisement

The immense love and support from their fans poured in abundantly, evident in the staggering number of views the video has garnered, surpassing an impressive 3 million plays.