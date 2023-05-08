King Charles III Coronation: Moments From Ceremony Turn into Instant Memes on Twitter

King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday took place in the presence of 100 global leaders and a TV audience of millions. As the over 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown was placed on Charles’ head by the Archbishop of Canterbury, people from across the world zoomed in and predictably, meme material was found. As with everything else involving the British royals, Indians on social media had a field day making the standard “return the Kohinoor" jokes.

Charles III’s coronation took place at the Westminster Abbey, where he sat on a 14th-century throne. The Coronation Chair or King Edward’s chair contains the Stone of Destiny. The British royals have plenty of fans as well as critics on social media, so there was no dearth of memes. From Charles himself, the other royals like William, Kate Middleton and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to Katy Perry trying to find her seat, everyone was meme-d.

Whether you’re a fan of the royals or not, these memes are a serve.

