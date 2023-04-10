Home » Viral » King's Guard Screams at Woman Outside Buckingham Palace, Viral Video Sparks Debate

King's Guard Screams at Woman Outside Buckingham Palace, Viral Video Sparks Debate

A viral video showed a member of the King's Guard shout at a woman at the Buckingham Palace. It started a debate on Twitter.

The King's Guard shouted at the woman. (Credits: TikTok/The King's Guard Official)
The moment when a King’s Guard shouted at a woman attempting to take a photo with him has been going viral on the Internet. Outside the Buckingham Palace, the woman in question tried posed and smiled while someone else presumably attempted to take her picture with the King’s Guard. When she came in contact with him, he abruptly yelled, “Do not touch the King’s Life Guard!" The woman seemed taken aback by the interaction.

As per Londontopia, the King’s Guard are allowed to shout warnings at tourists who touch them. If a tourist should act aggressively, the Guard are also allowed to present their bayonets to them. Regardless, a debate has broken out on Twitter over the Guard’s behaviour with the woman.

Which side of the debate are you on?

