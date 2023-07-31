KJo, Ranbir Kapoor Roast Kareena Kapoor for Being ‘Unfriendly’, Old KWK Video Resurfaces

Koffee with Karan is the show where all Bollywood controversies begin. Almost every main actor and actress from the industry have graced the couch with their presence. Now, an old video which is currently going viral shows the host of the show Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor roasting Kareena Kapoor Khan for her ‘inability’ to be friends with her contemporaries. A Reddit user took to the micro blogging platform and shared this video.

“Kareena gets roasted for her inability to be friends with contemporary actresses," read the caption. In the video, Ranbir starts the discussion by saying, “Also you haven’t been friendly with a colleague of yours." This is when Karan and Ranbir start a discussion on this topic as Kareena tries to explain. Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral and gathered multiple views. It has also started a discussion on Reddit if actresses can actually be friends. “She has liked Katrina, Rani, Kajol. But let’s be honest no actor or actress will be besties with other actors. They stab you in the back with their PR. Example Deepika with that article bashing Anushka and Kareena for being mothers on a random sunny day," wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “Is she not? Because Kajol is a couple of years older? Both actresses were acting in the 2000’s they were contemporaries then and they both are acting now."

Meanwhile, earlier, Kareena made headlines when she was trolled over her comment on actresses getting married. “I am in a happy space because I have always chosen to do what I want to do, and I am lucky with that. When I wanted to get married, I did, and it was when no actress was getting married. Today, so many actresses are getting married! It is suddenly cool to be married and working. Earlier, it was about not having children. Then suddenly, it was like… okay you can have a child as well and still be working. I have always done things that I love and believe in," Kareena was quoted as saying.