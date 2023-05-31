KK's 'Final Selfie' Ahead of Kolkata Tour Resurfaces as Fans Mourn Death Anniversary of Beloved Singer

Hindi film industry Bollywood lost a lot of precious talent last year. One of them was singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. Known for songs like Tu Aashiqui Hai and Labon Ko, the singer passed away at the age of 53. His demise was not only sudden but shocked people globally. It happened after the singer suddenly fell sick during his concert in Kolkata. By the time he was brought to the hospital, he had died. The singer had a few shows lined up in Kolkata.

Now, after one year, many took to social media and shared a selfie that KK had uploaded while traveling to Kolkata. In the image, the singer can be seen on the runway, with his entire team. “Enroute Kolkata selfie! #KKLive #KKTeam," he wrote in the caption. Have a look:

In the comment section, you can see people paying a tribute to him. “Such a heart touching singer you are… I can’t explain what type of magic you have in your voice… I love every song. Great loss for indian music forever..RIP," commented a Facebook user. Another person wrote, “Can’t take it… It’s so much pain… Musically end of a true musical person.. Love you.. Your creation will remain with us.. It’s eternal.. Will miss your new song.. Will miss u.."

Just 10 hours before his shocking demise, the singer took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his concert at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium. In the pictures, KK was seen singing as the audience cheered for him. In one picture, he was seen holding up the mic. Sharing the pictures, KK said, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all".