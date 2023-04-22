KL Rahul Trolled Massively After LSG 'Gift' Two Points to Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants gifted 2 points to Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring yet exciting clash in IPL 2023 when the two teams locked horns at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on Saturday. Chasing a below-par target of 136 set by Hardik Pandya’s GT, LSG looked pretty much on course with captain KL Rahul leading from the front, scoring a half-century 68 (61). But Mohit Sharma had other plans.

Needing 12 in the last over, LSG went from 126/3 to 128/7. Yes, four wickets fell out of nowhere in Sharma’s over. Skip KL Rahul departed first, then Marcus Stoinis returned with a golden duck. Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda shared a similar fate, only this time the two batters were short of their crease.

In the end, Gujarat Titans snatched the victory from the hands of Lucknow by 7 runs and the fans stood still and watched in disbelief.

“I can’t believe what has just happened," KL Rahul quipped after the game.

Rahul was massively criticised for his “snail-paced" innings.

Lucknow Super Giants faced similar wrath on social media.

While Mohit Sharma was everyone’s hero and rightly so, it was Mohammad Shami’s penultimate over that set the perfect stage for Sharma. Shami’s 19th over yielded only 5 runs.

Earlier, Pandya smashed 66 runs in 50 balls, Wriddhiman Saha scored 47 off 37 balls, while Krunal Pandya was sublime with his bowling getting wickets of Saha and Shubman Gill.

Marcus Stoinis dismissed Hardik Pandya and David Miller to restrict GT to 135/6.

