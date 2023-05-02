Kohli 'Mocks' Gautam Gambhir by Asking Lucknow Crowd to Not Keep Quiet and Fans Are Loving it

During Monday’s RCB vs LSG match at the Ekana stadium, Virat Kohli’s aggression was in full swing, and his celebration antics were on another level. Even though it was a low-scoring game the home team lost by 18 runs, Kohli’s energy was through the roof as he celebrated each wicket with ferocity. But the real showstopper was his imitation of Gautam Gambhir’s gesture after Deepak Hooda’s dismissal. The crowd went wild as Kohli taunted the home team and left everyone in stitches. The fans are still buzzing about this unforgettable moment and Kohli’s celebration style on the internet.

In the sixth over of the innings, Deepak Hooda faced Wanindu Hasaranga’s delivery, attempting a flick from outside off, but missed the ball completely. Dinesh Karthik collected the ball with ease and promptly disturbed the stumps, prompting a referral to the third umpire. As soon as the decision was made, Kohli exploded into an electrifying celebration, sending a message to the home crowd with a fiery stare.

And then, he took things up a notch with his creative celebration after this dismissal. Fans on Twitter were quick to notice Kohli putting his finger to his lips, signalling for the crowd to not stay silent as gestured by the LSG mentor earlier this season when RCB lost to LSG in Bengaluru. Kohli definitely got zero chill on the field and this proves it!

Gautam Gambhir at Chinnaswamy vs Virat Kohli at Ekana

Meanwhile, the match proved to be a challenging one as the batting conditions seemed difficult on the track. Despite a modest total of 126 for nine, RCB’s strong defense proved to be too much for LSG. As a result of the impressive victory, Bangalore climbed up to the fifth spot on the points table, while Lucknow slipped down.

