Kohli Wanted to Marry Actress, Play for India: Inside Cheeku's Slam Book Entry from Childhood

Virat Kohli’s journey from a regular Delhi boy to a celebrated Indian cricketer is nothing short of inspiring. His passion for cricket has been evident from his childhood, and he has shared several anecdotes along the way. Recently, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released a video that sheds light on some exciting stories from Kohli’s childhood, shared by his childhood coach, friend, and his friend’s mother. From his desire to become a cricketer as early as 2002/2003, to his dream of marrying an actress, how his childhood slam book scribbles turned into reality!

The video starts with Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli’s childhood coach, sharing how they recognised early on that he was a remarkable child - deeply passionate about his goals and naturally talented, always keen to play with older boys. Meanwhile, Kohli’s friend, Shalaj Sondhi, regalled us with some other delightful tales of his mischief. From tricking the coach about his running abilities to indulging in momos and chow mein like a true foodie after practice, he mentioned how Kohli’s mischievous streak was always on full display.

However, one particular incident that stood out from the rest was when Cheeku filled his friend’s slam book with intriguing details as a child. Among them was his ambition to become an Indian cricketer, indeed, a dream that has now come true!

And, wait, you wouldn’t want to miss the part where Kohli boasted to Sondhi’s mother, who used to bring food for the gang while pointing at a poster that one day he would have a similarly enormous poster with his face on it, and he would even marry an actress. Kohli certainly got more than he had wished for!

Take a peek at this thrilling video to discover all the juicy details!

Kohli is undoubtedly a crowd favourite, always winning the hearts of his fans, and with all these thrilling twists and turns in his journey, it’s clear to see why he’s made his childhood idols so proud of everything he’s accomplished today!

