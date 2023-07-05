Kolkata College Faces Backlash For Denying Admission to Non-english Medium Students, Apologises

Kolkata’s Loreto college is facing massive backlash after it barred students from Hindi and Bengali medium schools from taking admission. The college recently released its list of selected candidates for several undergraduate courses. The list was accompanied with a note. It stated that instructions, examinations, library books at the institution are all in English. The college also mentioned how the students from vernacular medium schools have not been considered for admission.

Also Read: When it Comes to Dating, ‘Gophering’ is the New ‘Ghosting’

Advertisement

“The medium of instruction in Loreto College is ONLY English. Examinations will have to be answered ONLY in English. Our reputed Open Shelf Library has only English reference/text books and journals for all subjects other than vernacular Bengali and Hindi," read the note.

After this angered many people, University of Calcutta had to intervene and it asked people for an explanation from its principal. Loreto’s principal Sister Christine Coutinho has made it clear that the rule does not fit in with the university guidelines. After all the criticism, the college issued an apology.

“The college apologises for inadvertently hurting the sentiments of the students. It was not the intention to discriminate against any student from any background. However, there was a reason for giving out preferences to students from English medium schools. It was observed by teachers that the students who come from schools where the medium of instruction is not English face difficulty in following the lectures. Hence, it was a practical consideration so that the students do not feel uncomfortable in the atmosphere," the apology stated.